Dr. Sheron Marshall, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (72)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheron Marshall, MD

Dr. Sheron Marshall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

Dr. Marshall works at Eye Associates of Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marshall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates of Colorado Springs
    2770 N Union Blvd Ste 240, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 471-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Eye Associates of Colorado Springs North
    10035 Pearl Pass Vw Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 471-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Stye
Chalazion
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Ectopia Microspherophakia - Stiff Joints - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, D Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, E Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, F Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, G Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, J Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, K Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Congenital, A Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Infantile, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Acquired Secondary to Intraocular Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Associated With Systemic Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Halo Nevus Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypomyelination - Congenital Cataract Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Infantile Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Internuclear Opthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridodialysis Chevron Icon
Iris Coloboma - Macrocephaly - Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum - Brachydactyly - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Iris Dysplasia - Hypertelorism - Deafness Chevron Icon
Iris Dysplasia With Ocular Hypertelorism - Psychomotor Retardation - Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Iris Hypoplasia - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iris Poisoning Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Macula Halo Syndrome Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 2 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 3 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Microcornea - Cataract - Coloboma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Microcornea - Corectopia - Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Microcornea - Glaucoma - Absent Frontal Sinuses Chevron Icon
Miyoshi Myopathy Chevron Icon
Muscle-Eye-Brain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy - Ophthalmoplegia - Hypoacousia - Areflexia Chevron Icon
Myopathy and Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Myopathy Congenital Multicore With External Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Myopathy Mitochondrial - Cataract Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Lactic Acidosis and Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Lysis of Myofibrils Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Tubular Aggregates Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Fiber-Type Disproportion Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Nonprogressive With Moebius and Robin Sequences Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital, Batten Turner Type Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Early-Onset With Fatal Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Limb-Girdle, With Bone Fragility Chevron Icon
Myopathy, X-Linked With Postural Muscle Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myopathy, X-Linked, With Excessive Autophagy Chevron Icon
Myopia, Infantile Severe Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Myotubular Myopathy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sees Haloes Around Lights Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Short Tarsus - Absence of Lower Eyelashes Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Total Color Blindness With Myopia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Disturbance Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
Visual Seizure Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinochoroidopathy Dominant Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr.Marshall is very thorough and caring.
    — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Sheron Marshall, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669462164
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine, Wilford Medical Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
