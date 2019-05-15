See All Podiatrists in Mount Vernon, NY
Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Mount Vernon, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM

Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. 

They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
5.0 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
5.0 (179)
View Profile

Dr. Ransom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    360 N Columbus Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 668-5296

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ransom?

    May 15, 2019
    I have never had this experience with Dr RansomI know the patient who complained personally and she is very noncompliant. When she visited Dr Ransoms office she was dirty and and unkempt. She had pink and green slippers on to let you know she was a member of AKA the sorority. She was sent to the hospital because she was too filthy to treat.Fott
    — May 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ransom to family and friends

    Dr. Ransom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ransom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM.

    About Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164415493
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ransom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ransom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ransom has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ransom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ransom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ransom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ransom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ransom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.