Dr. Sherry Solomon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
Scarsdale Ophthalmology Associates700 Post Rd Ste 343, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Solomon for 25 years now, ever since I was 13 years old. She performed retinal surgery on me when I was 15 and is one of the best doctors I have ever had. She is thorough, organized, caring, and always has time for her patients. During each follow-up visit, she is careful to go through all the usual checkups (no matter how many times we've done them before) and always asks about any new vision issues that might have popped up in the last 6 months. She is calm, friendly, and a great doctor. I always feel safe and "in good hands" under her care.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solomon speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
