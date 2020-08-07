Overview of Dr. Sherry Solomon, MD

Dr. Sherry Solomon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Solomon works at Scarsdale Ophthalmology Assocs in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.