Dr. Sherry Yang, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (481)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Dr. Sherry Yang, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Yang works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

    Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology
    33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard - Dermatology
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Hidradenitis
Dermatitis
Warts
Hidradenitis
Dermatitis
Warts

Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    5 Star
    (396)
    4 Star
    (62)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 04, 2018
    Dr. Yang is amazing! She is extremely smart, knowledgeable and down to earth! She deeply cares about her patients and their outcomes. Dr. Yang put the missing puzzle piece to my rare autoimmune disease, by thinking outside the box and doing a skin biopsy and getting the answers my rheumatologist needed. She promised to help me take care of this skin condition that comes with this autoimmune disease and that there is hope for my skin! I would recommend everyone to Dr. Yang!
    Dermatology
    12 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1295024057
    Henry Ford Hlth System
    UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    University of Pittsburgh Medical School
    Pennsylvania State University
    Dermatology
    Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Dr. Sherry Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yang works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA.

    Dr. Yang has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Dermatitis and Warts, and more.

    481 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

