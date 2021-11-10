Dr. Shih-Chun Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shih-Chun Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Shih-Chun Lin, MD
Dr. Shih-Chun Lin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Johns Hopkins Department of Neurosurgery4927 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-6069
- Suburban Hospital
One of the best in the country. Very meticulous in his work. Excellent communicator and always quick to respond. His knowledge and expertise is exceptional. A tremendous Neurosurgeon. I would recommend his with o reservations.
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- Stanford University
- Stanford University Medical Center
- National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.