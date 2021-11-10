Overview of Dr. Shih-Chun Lin, MD

Dr. Shih-Chun Lin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at JOHNS HOPKINS DEPARTMENT OF NEUROSURGERY in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.