Overview

Dr. Shilpa Mehra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Mehra works at Barnabas Health Medical Group in Lyndhurst, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.