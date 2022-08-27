Dr. Shilpa Monga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Monga, MD
Overview of Dr. Shilpa Monga, MD
Dr. Shilpa Monga, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Monga's Office Locations
SMG Methuen Obstetrics & Gynecology60 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 289-9847
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Annual checkup
About Dr. Shilpa Monga, MD
- Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Monga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Monga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monga has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Monga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.