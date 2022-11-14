Dr. Shilpa Reddy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Reddy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shilpa Reddy, DO
Dr. Shilpa Reddy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Best Care Home Health of Panama City LLC12216 Panama City Beach Pkwy Ste D, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 608-4104
-
2
Digestive Diseases Center204 E 19TH ST, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 273-7244Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
She is amazing
About Dr. Shilpa Reddy, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114071412
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.