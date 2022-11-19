Overview

Dr. Shim Ching, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine|University Of British Columbia In Vancouver-M.D.|University Of British Columbia, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Ching works at Asia Pacific Plastic Surgery in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.