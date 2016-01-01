See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Shira Simon, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shira Simon, MD

Dr. Shira Simon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 908-8152
  2. 2
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    645 N Michigan Ave Ste 440, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shira Simon, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659632420
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    • CAMBRIDGE HEALTH ALLIANCE
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
