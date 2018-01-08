Dr. Shirish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirish Shah, MD
Dr. Shirish Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Community First Medical Center.
Dev. Medical Associates Sc5600 W Addison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 282-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
Dr Shah has taken care of both of my parents over the past 30 years and we love him! He is an outstanding cardiologist and diagnostician. He listens to the patient and family and treats mom so respectfully! I wish he could practice medicine forever! We love him!
About Dr. Shirish Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1972542611
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
