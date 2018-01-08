Overview

Dr. Shirish Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Community First Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Dev. Medical Associates Sc in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.