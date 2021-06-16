Overview of Dr. Shiroo Parshad, MD

Dr. Shiroo Parshad, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Parshad works at Community Regional Cancer Cen in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.