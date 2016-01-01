Overview

Dr. Shiva Nallur Channakrishna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Nallur Channakrishna works at St. Vincent Family Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.