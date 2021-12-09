See All Bariatric Doctors in Davenport, FL
Dr. Shiva Seetahal, MD

Bariatric Medicine
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Shiva Seetahal, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.

Dr. Seetahal works at AdventHealth Medical Group Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery in Davenport, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery
    410 Lionel Way, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 419-8815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2021
    Best bedside manner. Extremely nice. In US NEWWS AND WORD REPORT Top 100 drs! I wouldn’t go to anyone else!
    Petra Catogge — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Shiva Seetahal, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seetahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seetahal works at AdventHealth Medical Group Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery in Davenport, FL. View the full address on Dr. Seetahal’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seetahal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seetahal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seetahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seetahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

