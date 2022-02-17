Overview of Dr. Shoaib Shafique, MD

Dr. Shoaib Shafique, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Shafique works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lafayette Cardiology in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.