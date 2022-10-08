Overview of Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD

Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from King George Medical College and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Chaurasia works at Aurora Behavioral Health System in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.