Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD

Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from King George Medical College and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Chaurasia works at Aurora Behavioral Health System in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chaurasia's Office Locations

    Aurora Behavioral Healthcare-tempe
    6350 S Maple Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283 (480) 345-5400
    4C Medical Group
    11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 (480) 455-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Insomnia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Asthma
Insomnia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Asthma

Insomnia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 08, 2022
    I am a former patient under the medical care of Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD. Her knowledge, experience, and passion is nothing short of exceptional. She has my utmost respect and highest recommendation as a healthcare provider.
    Laura Rachel DenBoer — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD

    Internal Medicine
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    1801950464
    Education & Certifications

    Banner Good Samaritan
    Medical Education
    King George Medical College
