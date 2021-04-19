Dr. Shruti Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shruti Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shruti Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They graduated from Robt Wood Johnson University Hospital Umdnj Robt Wood Johnson and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Jersey Shore Ambulatory Associates LLC1270 State Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 665-6492
- 2 125 Paterson St Ste 3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7246
- 3 66 W Gilbert St Fl 2, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 235-7246
Meridian Medical Associates1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-2700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Shah for a couple of years now and I can’t say enough positive things about her. Without Dr. Shah’s help I don’t even want to think about what physical condition I would be in. I am so thank full for the pain relief she has made possible for me. Thank you Dr. Shah from the bottom of my heart. ??????
About Dr. Shruti Shah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1114158755
Education & Certifications
- Robt Wood Johnson University Hospital Umdnj Robt Wood Johnson
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.