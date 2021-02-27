Dr. Shunpei Iwata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shunpei Iwata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shunpei Iwata, MD
Dr. Shunpei Iwata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Iwata works at
Dr. Iwata's Office Locations
Huntington Healthcare800 Fairmount Ave Ste 410, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 535-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My Mom is 87, speaks Japanese, and she was thrilled with Dr. Iwata. I've been in the pharmaceutical industry for 13 years with Merck and others and can attest that Dr. Iwata knows his stuff. He speaks fluent Japanese and is thoughtful and intelligent while being caring as well. He spoke in layman's terms so my Mom could understand. I've talked to many doctors throughout my years in the medical industry and my experience is he's an exceptional doctor, all-around.
About Dr. Shunpei Iwata, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396931309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iwata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iwata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iwata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwata works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.