Dr. Shuo Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shuo Ma, MD
Dr. Shuo Ma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ma is an excellent physician and oncologist. I have experience with many doctors in many cities the past 40 years Dr. Shou Ma is among the very best, if not THE very best. Her skills, her manner, her caring, and her humane way of handling patients, should be a model for all other doctors. She is also a very patient listener and is clear and direct with her information, questions and directions to the patient.
About Dr. Shuo Ma, MD
- Hematology
- English, Dutch and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Resurrection St. Joseph Hospital
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Acute Leukemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ma speaks Dutch and Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.