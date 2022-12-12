Dr. Kiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shwol-Huo Kiang, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shwol-Huo Kiang, DO is a Dermatologist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Austin Regional Clinic1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 220, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-1581
Arc-cedar Park801 E Whitestone Blvd Ste C, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-3467
Austin Regional Clinic6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-6611
My husband goes to Dr Kiang to check for skin cancer (melanoma). He is the most caring physician I have come across in decades. He even called on a weekend with results at one point and explains our sometimes weird questions about things totally off topic. He is very knowledgable on things some Drs have no clue about... things like skin medicines and the difference. He seems to genuinely care about his patients.
About Dr. Shwol-Huo Kiang, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588703524
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
