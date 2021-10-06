Overview of Dr. Shyam Bhaskar, MD

Dr. Shyam Bhaskar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Delano, Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bhaskar works at SHYAM BHASKAR, M.D., INC. in Visalia, CA with other offices in Corcoran, CA and Delano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.