Dr. Rambally has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siayareh Rambally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siayareh Rambally, MD
Dr. Siayareh Rambally, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Rambally works at
Dr. Rambally's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
-
2
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
-
3
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rambally is one of the best doctors I've ever seen. She is kind, patient, and thorough. Gives you time to ask questions and informative responses. She is so knowledgeable in her field. I am so happy I found her as a doctor.
About Dr. Siayareh Rambally, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811142581
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rambally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rambally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rambally works at
Dr. Rambally has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rambally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rambally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rambally.
