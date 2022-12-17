Overview of Dr. Siddhartha Acharya, MD

Dr. Siddhartha Acharya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Baroda Medical College India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland.



Dr. Acharya works at Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas in Webster, TX with other offices in Texas City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.