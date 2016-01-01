Overview

Dr. Siddhartha Varma, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from King George Medical University and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Varma works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.