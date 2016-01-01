See All Neurologists in Matthews, NC
Dr. Siddhartha Varma, MD

Neurology
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Siddhartha Varma, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from King George Medical University and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Varma works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 312, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 521-5528

Tremor
Polyneuropathy
Dementia
Tremor
Polyneuropathy
Dementia

Tremor
Polyneuropathy
Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Diplopia
Dizziness
EMG (Electromyography)
Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuropathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Siddhartha Varma, MD

    • Neurology
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Hindi
    • Male
    • 1598920225
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    • King George Medical University
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siddhartha Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varma works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Varma’s profile.

    Dr. Varma has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

