Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD
Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Schechet works at
Dr. Schechet's Office Locations
Elman Retina Group9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 310, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 770-2352Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Elman Retina Group7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 100, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 770-2351Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Elman Retina Group1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 170, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 770-2350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1659714707
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Department Of Ophthalmology
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- MedStar Harbor Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
