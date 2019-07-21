Overview of Dr. Silus Motamarry, MD

Dr. Silus Motamarry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Motamarry works at Eyecare Associates of Texas in Cedar Hill, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.