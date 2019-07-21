Dr. Silus Motamarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motamarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silus Motamarry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Silus Motamarry, MD
Dr. Silus Motamarry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Motamarry's Office Locations
Cedar Hill Location634 UPTOWN BLVD, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 637-1300
Eyecare Associates Of Texas507 W Crossland Blvd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (972) 642-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Silus Motamarry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1861634354
Education & Certifications
- Shands at U Fla
- Sound Shore Med Ctr
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
