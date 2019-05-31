Dr. Simbo Aduloju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aduloju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simbo Aduloju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simbo Aduloju, MD
Dr. Simbo Aduloju, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Aduloju works at
Dr. Aduloju's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Inc - Gcsstemmer2712 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 496-5555
-
2
Georgia Cancer Specialists1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 110, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 760-9949
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Aduloju for Sickle Cell and love my doctor! He is truly amazing & God’s gift!!
About Dr. Simbo Aduloju, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770769234
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aduloju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aduloju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aduloju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aduloju has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloma and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aduloju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aduloju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aduloju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aduloju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aduloju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.