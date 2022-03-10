Dr. Simon Helfgott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helfgott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Helfgott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simon Helfgott, MD
Dr. Simon Helfgott, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Helfgott works at
Dr. Helfgott's Office Locations
-
1
Five Star Quality Care Braintree Rehabilitaiton Hospital250 Pond St, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (617) 732-5325
-
2
Brigham and Women's Hospital - Hale Building for Transformative Medicine60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5325Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Dana-Farber/Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, Radiation Oncology75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Helfgott?
3rd time being treated Tells you like it is and listens intently. Great Doctor!!
About Dr. Simon Helfgott, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1699889246
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Womens Hospital
- Montreal General Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helfgott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helfgott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helfgott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helfgott works at
Dr. Helfgott has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helfgott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Helfgott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helfgott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helfgott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helfgott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.