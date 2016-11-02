Dr. Kangavari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon Kangavari, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Kangavari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Electrophysicology Services4867 W Sunset Blvd Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kangavari took the yhe extra time needed to ensure thay the issues I was facing would no longer affect my quality of life. He is an astounding physician and I am grateful that he was there in my time of need!!
About Dr. Simon Kangavari, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1710984208
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kangavari speaks Arabic and Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kangavari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kangavari.
