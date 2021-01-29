Overview of Dr. Simon Zadina, MD

Dr. Simon Zadina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor Regional Health, Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital and Summit Pacific Medical Center.



Dr. Zadina works at Mount Rainier Urology in Olympia, WA with other offices in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.