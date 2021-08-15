See All Pediatricians in Union, NJ
Dr. Simone Straw, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (7)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Simone Straw, MD

Dr. Simone Straw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Straw works at Union Pediatric Medical Group, P.A. in Union, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Straw's Office Locations

    Union Pediatric Medical Group
    1050 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 (908) 688-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 15, 2021
    Our family has been seeing Dr. Straw for twelve years now. All seven of my children have had her as their primary pediatric care doctor! Dr. Straw is knowledgeable and kind. She's a great listener who really takes the time to get to know the family, and I always look forward to seeing her. Dr. Straw has a nice, very polite, way of raising issues or concerns without coming off as judgmental or harsh as some doctors do. She has helped us find specialists as needed and is also great herself at following up on forms, prescriptions, etc.
    M. Morrow — Aug 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Simone Straw, MD
    About Dr. Simone Straw, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1861486821
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Seton Hall University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Straw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Straw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Straw works at Union Pediatric Medical Group, P.A. in Union, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Straw’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Straw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Straw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Straw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

