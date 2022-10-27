See All Oncologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Sindhu Nair, MD

Oncology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sindhu Nair, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Nair works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Thrombocytosis

    About Dr. Sindhu Nair, MD

    • Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sindhu Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nair works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nair’s profile.

    Dr. Nair has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

