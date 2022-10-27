Dr. Sindhu Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sindhu Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sindhu Nair, MD
Dr. Sindhu Nair, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Nair works at
Dr. Nair's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 131, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 276-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nair takes the time to explain everything and actually spends time with her patients. She’s not only a professional but also cares about her patients.
About Dr. Sindhu Nair, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1932373289
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
