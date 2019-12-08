Overview of Dr. Sirichai Pasadhika, MD

Dr. Sirichai Pasadhika, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Pasadhika works at Legacy Devers Eye Institute in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.