Dr. Sisay Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sisay Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Sisay Abraham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alton, IL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abraham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alton Internal Medicine2 Memorial Dr Ste 100, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 747-1723
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
My initial visit went very well. He listens. He was very thorough and put you at ease. I find him to be a patient and caring doctor. He strives to get to the root of a problem and make you feel better. I am very pleased with him.
About Dr. Sisay Abraham, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1184088312
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital
- Grand Stand Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abraham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.