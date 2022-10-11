Dr. Siva Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siva Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siva Kumar, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
TGMG Cardiology5 Tampa General Cir Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siva Kumar is the best, period. I was basically given the last rights by my previous cardiologist and Dr. Kumar saved my life. I am so grateful to him for his patience, kindness and knowledge that I would have no difficulty recommending him to anyone. As a matter of fact, I am trying to get an appointment for my wife. His office is very busy and sometimes it may take a while to get in but believe me it's well worth the wait, if any. I would like to add that the entire office staff is fantastic. Kelly, Debra, Greg, Ollie and others in the practice are very professional and will make you feel like part of the family.
About Dr. Siva Kumar, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- Male
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kumar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
