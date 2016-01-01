Overview

Dr. Siva Mulpuru, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus



Dr. Mulpuru works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.