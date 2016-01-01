Dr. Siva Mulpuru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulpuru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siva Mulpuru, MD
Overview
Dr. Siva Mulpuru, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Mulpuru works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulpuru?
About Dr. Siva Mulpuru, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Telugu
- 1770740417
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulpuru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulpuru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mulpuru using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mulpuru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulpuru works at
Dr. Mulpuru has seen patients for Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulpuru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mulpuru speaks Telugu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulpuru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulpuru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulpuru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulpuru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.