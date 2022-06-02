Overview

Dr. Smit Singla, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Cardiff University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Singla works at Office in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.