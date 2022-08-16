Dr. Smita Kargutkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kargutkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- NJ
- Red Bank
- Dr. Smita Kargutkar, MD
Dr. Smita Kargutkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Smita Kargutkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Kargutkar works at
Locations
-
1
Ace Endocrinology Associates Professional Corp.225 State Route 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 413-8000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Suppression Test
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperaldosteronism
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Water Deprivation Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adult Type 1 Diabetes
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Exercise Counseling
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypocalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insulin Pump Therapy
- View other providers who treat Insulin Therapy
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Counseling
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pheochromocytoma
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Turner Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kargutkar?
Dr. Kargutkar is truly amazing. For years, I went to several different doctors who treated one symptom at a time. Dr. Kargutkar went above and beyond. She took the time to get a detailed medical history and explained her thought process in a way that both me and my mom could understand. She was super informative and compassionate. Her staff was sweet and welcoming. Dr. Kargutkar and her staff have been proactive about my treatment and really kind to both me and my mom. Really lucky to have her as my doctor!
About Dr. Smita Kargutkar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1043482631
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Monmouth Medical Center
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kargutkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kargutkar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kargutkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kargutkar works at
Dr. Kargutkar has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kargutkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kargutkar speaks Hindi and Marathi.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kargutkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kargutkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kargutkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kargutkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.