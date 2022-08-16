Overview

Dr. Smita Kargutkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Kargutkar works at ACE Endocrinology Associates PC in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.