Dr. Smith Manion, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Smith Manion, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Manion works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Indian Creek Campus
    10790 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    Shawnee Mission Medical Center
    9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 642-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
General Anesthesia
Cancer Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
General Anesthesia

Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2019
    Dr. Manion is one of those doctors that goes the extra mile and really cares about his patients. Anytime I’ve had a procedure done to address my chronic pain he has not only taken time to listen to my concerns but he also makes sure I understand what the procedure involves. Highly recommended!
    About Dr. Smith Manion, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538379656
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

