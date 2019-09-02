Dr. Manion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Manion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Smith Manion, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Locations
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Indian Creek Campus10790 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Shawnee Mission Medical Center9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 642-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manion is one of those doctors that goes the extra mile and really cares about his patients. Anytime I’ve had a procedure done to address my chronic pain he has not only taken time to listen to my concerns but he also makes sure I understand what the procedure involves. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Smith Manion, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
Dr. Manion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
