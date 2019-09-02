Overview

Dr. Smith Manion, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Manion works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.