Dr. Snehal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Snehal Shah, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4069Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Snehal Shah, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1417123605
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
