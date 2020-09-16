Overview of Dr. Sofia Grewal, MD

Dr. Sofia Grewal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South City Hospital.



Dr. Grewal works at Gurprakash Grewal MD in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.