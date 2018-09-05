Dr. Sohail Asfandiyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asfandiyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohail Asfandiyar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sohail Asfandiyar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Asfandiyar works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Priti Pandya, MD4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 204, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asfandiyar?
Good interaction, explained well.
About Dr. Sohail Asfandiyar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1477762888
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Khyber Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asfandiyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asfandiyar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asfandiyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asfandiyar works at
Dr. Asfandiyar has seen patients for Constipation, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asfandiyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Asfandiyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asfandiyar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asfandiyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asfandiyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.