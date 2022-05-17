Overview of Dr. Soheil Najibi, MD

Dr. Soheil Najibi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Najibi works at Dr. Adam J. Del Torto Jr. A Chiropractic Corp. in Burbank, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.