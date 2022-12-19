Overview

Dr. Sohrab Afshari, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Shiraz University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Afshari works at Sohrab Afshari, MD in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.