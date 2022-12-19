Dr. Sohrab Afshari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afshari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohrab Afshari, MD
Overview
Dr. Sohrab Afshari, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Shiraz University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Afshari works at
Locations
Afshari Surgical Practice2311 University Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 605-2011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Afshari repaired my hernia. He is very supportive before, during, and after the operation. He can be blunt and to the point, but I'd rather have the truth. I would return to him again if I ever have a need.
About Dr. Sohrab Afshari, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1487687257
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Shiraz University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afshari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afshari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afshari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afshari has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afshari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Afshari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afshari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afshari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afshari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.