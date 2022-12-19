See All Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Sohrab Afshari, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.8 (163)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sohrab Afshari, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Shiraz University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Afshari works at Sohrab Afshari, MD in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Afshari Surgical Practice
    2311 University Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-2011
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (153)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Dr. Afshari repaired my hernia. He is very supportive before, during, and after the operation. He can be blunt and to the point, but I'd rather have the truth. I would return to him again if I ever have a need.
    Eric — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Sohrab Afshari, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487687257
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Shiraz University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sohrab Afshari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afshari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Afshari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afshari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afshari works at Sohrab Afshari, MD in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Afshari’s profile.

    Dr. Afshari has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afshari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    163 patients have reviewed Dr. Afshari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afshari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afshari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afshari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

