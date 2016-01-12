Dr. Burnette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solange Burnette, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Solange Burnette, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Texas Tech HSC El Paso
Dr. Burnette works at
1
Baptist Primary Care10240 SAN JOSE BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 262-9204
2
Conviva Care Center Beach Boulevard11744 Beach Blvd Ste 107, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 380-0322
3
Mcci Medical Group5238 Norwood Ave Ste 16, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Directions (904) 861-1222
4
Pavilion Family Medicine233 N Houston Rd Ste 140C, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 975-6880
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Long wait in office signing in if phones are busy. Also long wait to see Dr. Burnette. Long wait to see this doctor if not on Humanna.
About Dr. Solange Burnette, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Portuguese
- 1336349935
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech HSC El Paso
- University Of Sao Paulo / Faculty Of Medicine Ribeiro Preto
Dr. Burnette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnette works at
Dr. Burnette speaks Portuguese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.