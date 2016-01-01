Dr. Woldu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon Woldu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Solomon Woldu, MD
Dr. Solomon Woldu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Woldu works at
Dr. Woldu's Office Locations
West Campus Building 32001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 648-4703
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 590-8000
William P Clemens University Hospital6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 648-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Solomon Woldu, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woldu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woldu works at
Dr. Woldu has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woldu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woldu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woldu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woldu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woldu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.