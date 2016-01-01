Dr. Sonia Dutta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Dutta, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Dutta, MD
Dr. Sonia Dutta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Dutta works at
Dr. Dutta's Office Locations
1
Humana Hospital Michael Reese Glenview2050 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 251-2374
2
Skokie Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy9650 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 864-3278
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem777 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonia Dutta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1841599255
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
