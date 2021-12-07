Overview

Dr. Sonia Talwar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi|UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Talwar works at Edgar Mendizabak MD in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.