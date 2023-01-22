See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sonja Olsen, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonja Olsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Dartmouth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Olsen works at Gotham Medical Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Neonatal Jaundice and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gotham Medical Associates
    535 5th Ave Rm 611, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 227-3688
  2. 2
    Clement E Marks Jr MD
    530 1st Ave Ste 4J, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3643

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 22, 2023
    I had the pleasure of being a client of Dr. Sonja Olsen in Florida recently, and I can honestly say that she is one of the best gastroenterologists I have ever seen. She offers a wide range of services, from diagnosing gastrointestinal issues to performing endoscopic procedures. She is calming, and patient and takes the time to discuss the procedures with her clients. She uses simple language to explain what to expect, making it much easier to understand what to expect. She is truly a great doctor, and I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a doctor who is experienced and caring.
    Brad M. Micklin — Jan 22, 2023
    About Dr. Sonja Olsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124221882
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonja Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olsen works at Gotham Medical Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Olsen’s profile.

    Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Non-Neonatal Jaundice and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

