Dr. Hintz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonya Hintz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonya Hintz, MD
Dr. Sonya Hintz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Hintz works at
Dr. Hintz's Office Locations
-
1
Sylvia Cartwright M.d. Inc.3252 Holiday Ct Ste 100, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 455-6511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hintz?
Still seeing her for over 1 year virtual. I’ve never had such a incredible psychiatrist and therapist to boot. She’s straight up with compassion. She flexes and shows humility if she misjudges. She’s asks me things no one ever had despite many years of trying various therapists. She’s very experienced, and seems to have very strong intuition. Despite intense specialty in psychodynamic, she’s eclectic, drawing on depth of experience, knowledge and despite age, keeps up with the latest in research. I think she knows a lot more than the average doctor and seeks to learn about anything she isn’t familiar. Her honesty and straightforward way is atypical but personally find her approach refreshing and authentic. My ability to trust is a massive challenge yet her authentic and gently probing with respect endeared me immediately to her.
About Dr. Sonya Hintz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790774446
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Sch Med
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- University Of Southern California
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hintz accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hintz works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hintz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.